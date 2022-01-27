11 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers had a seven-game winning streak snapped their last time out, and they will look to get back on track with a road matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday.

Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) lost 86-74 at home against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, January 21st to fall out of first place in the conference standings. The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl with an ankle injury, and he could be out of the lineup once again, and they do not have a very deep bench.

Nebraska (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) is still looking for their first conference victory, and they haven’t taken the floor since January 17th, and this matchup was postponed two days due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Cornhuskers program. Bryce McGowens is the team’s leading scorer with 15.7 points in addition to 5.5 points per game.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

When: Thursday, January 27th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -7.5

Total: 145

The Pick

Wisconsin -7.5

The Badgers have had nearly a week in between games, coming off a poor performance at home, so they should be focused and ready to get things back on track. The injury to Wahl is a bit concerning, but Nebraska might not be at full health either as they return to the floor after a COVID pause.

