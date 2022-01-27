When is the 2022 All-Star Game draft?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft will take place February 10, 10 days before the All-Star Game tips in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the fifth draft under the new All-Star Game format. This year’s captains will be ..... and ......, as they were the top two vote getters in their respective conferences. The All-Star Game draft will be televised on TNT.

The captains will take turns picking the starters from the voting process with no regard for conference affiliation. The captain who picks second in this round will get to pick the first reserve in the second round. The players go back and forth until the rosters are finalized. The captains can also propose trades, which first happened in 2019 when LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made a deal involving Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook.

James has been a captain in every All-Star Game draft since the format changed with the 2018 game. Antetokounmpo has been a captain twice, while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have each been captains once.

Here’s a look at the starters from each conference and the captains who will be drafting the teams:

Eastern Conference Starters

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Kevin Durant (captain)

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

Western Conference Starters

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: LeBron James (captain)

C: Nikola Jokic