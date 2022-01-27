Who are the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters from Western Conference?

The NBA announced starters for the 2022 All-Star Game on Thursday night. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, with festivities all weekend long. The TNT broadcast prior to Lakers-Sixers on Thursday night is when the League announced who will start in the ASG. Remember, the format has changed, so it isn’t East vs. West anymore. These five players are simply representing the Western Conference as starters. Let’s take a look at who got in:

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: LeBron James

C: Nikola Jokic

James and Curry were neck and neck for who would be the captain out of the West, with the Lakers star forward eventually grabbing the honors. Jokic has followed up his MVP season with another strong campaign and gets in as a starter. Wiggins has flourished this season in Golden State and got a big boost from the Bay Area market.