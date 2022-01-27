Who are the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters from Eastern Conference?

It’s not too long until the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and the League has decided to give us starters for the Eastern and Western Conferences. Those aren’t necessarily who will face each other, since the format was changed and is a draft rather than East vs. West. So these are the five players who will represent the East as starters. It’s pretty cut and dry. The TNT broadcast prior to Lakers-Sixers was when the NBA announced the players. Now, we await the draft. Let’s take a look at the five players out of the East.

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Kevin Durant

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Joel Embiid

We’ll see if Durant eventually does the All-Star draft as the captain or cedes his position due to his injury. Embiid’s recent stretch made him a lock, while DeMar DeRozan’s consistency as a new member of the Bulls has been appreciated by fans. Antetokounmpo was always a lock as the reigning Finals MVP.