Predicting the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game from the Western conference

Here’s a look at who should be starting in the All-Star Game from the West.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers laughs during game against the Brooklyn Nets during their Chinese New Year celebration at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. The All-Star Game format has changed in recent years, with two captains picking rosters rather than the top vote getters from each conference being on the same team. However, conferences are still used to determine which players will be part of the first round of the team draft as starters. Here’s a look at which players from the Western conference should be eligible for starting spots in the All-Star Game.

First, we’ll take a look at the last update in the voting process. That happened January 20, one week before the announcement of the starters.

It’s going to be a close race between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for the captaincy spot, but both should be in as starters. Nikola Jokic is safely in as well.

Memphis Grizzlies phenom Ja Morant is in a close race with Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic for the second guard spot, with Warriors Splash Brother Klay Thompson not far behind. Morant should be able to hold off Doncic and Thompson here. For the final frontcourt spot, look for Andrew Wiggins to maintain his lead over Paul George and Anthony Davis, although the Lakers power forward could get a boost with his recent return and large market.

Starters from West: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant

West captain: LeBron James

