Predicting the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game from the Western conference

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. The All-Star Game format has changed in recent years, with two captains picking rosters rather than the top vote getters from each conference being on the same team. However, conferences are still used to determine which players will be part of the first round of the team draft as starters. Here’s a look at which players from the Western conference should be eligible for starting spots in the All-Star Game.

First, we’ll take a look at the last update in the voting process. That happened January 20, one week before the announcement of the starters.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

It’s going to be a close race between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for the captaincy spot, but both should be in as starters. Nikola Jokic is safely in as well.

Memphis Grizzlies phenom Ja Morant is in a close race with Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic for the second guard spot, with Warriors Splash Brother Klay Thompson not far behind. Morant should be able to hold off Doncic and Thompson here. For the final frontcourt spot, look for Andrew Wiggins to maintain his lead over Paul George and Anthony Davis, although the Lakers power forward could get a boost with his recent return and large market.

Starters from West: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant

West captain: LeBron James