Predicting the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game from the Eastern conference

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, February 20. The All-Star Game will maintain the same format it has held since the 2018 contest, which abandoned conferences and appointed two team captains to select rosters. These captains will be picking in two rounds, with the first round consisting of starters. The starter pool will be picked based on voting within respective conferences, but that’s where the affiliation ends. Here’s a look at where the voting stood a week prior to the official announcement.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

Kevin Durant looks like the favorite to win the captain’s spot, although his injury may have vaulted Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo into the lead. Chicago Bulls newcomer DeMar DeRozan should be in as a guard. Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid has separated himself in recent weeks and should lock down the final frontcourt spot. If Durant does get voted in and cannot play, it’ll be interesting to see who takes his spot.

There’s going to be a heated battle between Trae Young, Zach LaVine and James Harden for the final guard spot. It looks like Young has enough of a gap, but Harden has surged in recent days and could have the final push with a big market behind him. Plus, he’s been in the news a lot of late and that always helps hometown fans push their guy into the All-Star game.

Starters from East: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant (availability TBD), DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Joel Embiid

East captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo