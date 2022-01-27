Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 27

We have a small two-game slate in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Carmelo Anthony over 11.5 points (+100)

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to need their bench to step up again tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Anthony is coming off of a 13-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

This season, the veteran forward is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 43.2% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. Anthony has shot the ball well over the last 10 games, shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.1% from distance. Out of those 10 games, he has scored more than 11.5 points six times. Him and Malik Monk will be the primary bench scorers tonight.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 threes (-110)

Anytime we get Thompson’s three-point prop at 2.5 and around even money, it is a must that we play it. After not playing last Sunday against the Utah Jazz, the veteran marksman returned to the court on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson scored 15 points on an efficient 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range in the Warriors’ 130-92 win over Dallas. This will be the second time in 11 days that Golden State will be playing Minnesota. In the last matchup, Thompson went 3-of-8 from three-point range. He has made more than two 3-pointers in four out of his last seven games. Minnesota has done well defending the three this season at 34%, but that has gone up to 39.3% in their last three games.

