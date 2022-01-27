Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. 76ers on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers (24-24) have had their fair share of struggles and injuries this season, which has them currently in eighth place in the west. Meanwhile, the Sixers (28-19) went through their rough patch, but thanks to Embiid’s dominant play this month they are in sixth in the East.

The Sixers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.5.

Lakers vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +2.5

The Lakers are currently 2-1 on their six-game road trip with wins over the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. In their win over Brooklyn, the Lakers saw Anthony Davis make his return to the floor after missing the last 17 games due to injury. Davis had eight points, four blocks, two rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes.

James was Los Angeles’ leading scorer with 33 points (14-21 FG, 2-8 3pt), seven rebounds, and six assists. The Lakers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against teams from the East. They are also 6-5 ATS when listed as road underdogs and 10-11 ATS on the road this season.

The Sixers have won three out of their last four games and two-straight after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 117-107 on Tuesday night. Embiid had another dominant performance with 42 points and 14 rebounds. He also received some help from Tobias Harris, who had 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-3 3pt) and 11 rebounds.

The Sixers are still missing Seth Curry, Danny Green and Shake Milton all due to injury. They could get Green back, who has been out with a hip injury. Philly is 9-4 ATS in the last 13 games and 5-2 straight up in the last seven home games. The Sixers are 6-9 ATS when they are listed as home favorites. If the Lakers can get significant contributions from their bench, then they’ll cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

The Sixers should be able to score some points against the Lakers, who are giving up 112.3 points per game this season (26th in the NBA). Meanwhile, Los Angeles might struggle as the Sixers are only allowing teams to score 105.7 points per game. Regardless, I think this game will get into the 100s and go over the total.

