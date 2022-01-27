Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Thursday

In the last game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 119-109 on January 16. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game-high 26 points, to go along with 11 rebounds. The Warriors were without Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State took the first game of the four-game season series in November, winning 123-110.

The Warriors are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6

The Timberwolves opened up their mini three-game road trip on Tuesday with a 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Minnesota has also won four out of the last five games. The T’Wolves are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 0-5 ATS in their last five road games.

However, Minnesota is 4-1 straight up in the last five games and 10-7 ATS when it is listed as road underdogs this season. Meanwhile, the Warriors have also won four out of their last five games, which includes a three-game winning streak.

During the course of their winning streak, Golden State is averaging 109.6 points per game. The Warriors are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games against teams from the West, but they’re 6-1 straight up in their last seven home games. Golden State is 16-8-2 ATS as home favorites this season and 16-15-3 ATS after a win.

Over/Under: Over 229

The last two times these teams played each other, the total points scored were 233 and 218. The latter score came without Stephen Curry playing. The Warriors just dropped 130 points on one of the better defensive teams in the Dallas. Meanwhile, Minnesota is giving up 115 points per game in their last five games. I definitely think the over is in play for tonight’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.