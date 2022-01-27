 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Seth Curry headline NBA injury report for Thursday, January 27

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, January 27 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs prior to game against the Brooklyn Nets during their Chinese New Year celebration at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

It’s a light injury report in the association for Thursday’s slate, with only two games on tap. The NBA will announce the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, so that’s likely the reason for the limited number of games to put the spotlight on the players making the starting lineups for the showcase event. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 27

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis (knee) probable

Davis should be good to go, but the big news here is James being taken off the injury report. That means his abdominal issue is in the rearview mirror, which is a big boost for the Lakers.

Seth Curry (ankle) OUT
Danny Green (hip) questionable

Curry remains out, while Green is questionable. Look for Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang to be big factors if Green ultimately gets ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Jaylen Nowell (back) questionable

Beverley is questionable, and his designation will affect D’Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards is off the injury report, which is good news for Minnesota. Nowell is questionable, but he doesn’t register much in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Andre Iguodala (injury management) OUT
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Draymond Green (disc) OUT

Iguodala and Green are out, while Thompson is expected to play. Look for Jonathan Kuminga to continue taking steps in the right direction for Golden State. Thompson will likely still be on a minutes limit, so Jordan Poole is a trendy fantasy/DFS play with some value.

More From DraftKings Nation