Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Seth Curry headline NBA injury report for Thursday, January 27

It’s a light injury report in the association for Thursday’s slate, with only two games on tap. The NBA will announce the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, so that’s likely the reason for the limited number of games to put the spotlight on the players making the starting lineups for the showcase event. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 27

Anthony Davis (knee) probable

Davis should be good to go, but the big news here is James being taken off the injury report. That means his abdominal issue is in the rearview mirror, which is a big boost for the Lakers.

Seth Curry (ankle) OUT

Danny Green (hip) questionable

Curry remains out, while Green is questionable. Look for Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang to be big factors if Green ultimately gets ruled out.

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Jaylen Nowell (back) questionable

Beverley is questionable, and his designation will affect D’Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards is off the injury report, which is good news for Minnesota. Nowell is questionable, but he doesn’t register much in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Andre Iguodala (injury management) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Draymond Green (disc) OUT

Iguodala and Green are out, while Thompson is expected to play. Look for Jonathan Kuminga to continue taking steps in the right direction for Golden State. Thompson will likely still be on a minutes limit, so Jordan Poole is a trendy fantasy/DFS play with some value.