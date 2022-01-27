Australian Open results: Who is advancing to finals in women’s draw

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the semifinals in the women’s bracket. The semifinals take place overnight into early Thursday morning. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faces unseeded Madison Keys at 3:30 a.m. ET. That’s followed by No. 7 Iga Swiatek facing No. 27 Danielle Collins getting underway at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. Both matches will take place in Rod Laver Arena.

Barty is a sizable favorite in her match at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -450 to win while Keys is +340. Meanwhile, Swiatek is -145 to beat Collins, who is +120 to win. Barty is -200 to win the tournament, Swiatek is +380, Keys is +650, and Collins is +700.

The semifinals are getting underway, and we’ll be update results as the four women wrap set up this weekend’s final match. The second time is estimated based on when the prior match finishes.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

#1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Madison Keys, 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday

#7 Iga Swiatek vs. #27 Danielle Collins, 5:30 a.m. ET Thursday

Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD