Pick against the spread, over/under for Colorado-Washington on Thursday

It’s another big day of college basketball games on Thursday, including a showdown in the Pac 12.

VSiN college basketball expert Greg Peterson has a best bet for Colorado-Washington.

Colorado Buffaloes (-2, 137) at Washington Huskies

Lost in the race for the Pac-12 conference crown this season have been a pair of teams in Washington and Colorado who are both a game .500 in conference and just two games out top spot in the conference standings.

The Huskies have cranked up the tempo this season, ranking 31st out of the 358 Division I teams in possessions per game with point guard Terrell Brown steering the ship with 20.9 points per game while committing just 2.1 turnovers per game.

For Colorado, the outside shooting has come alive in conference play with the Buffaloes making 37 percent of their 3-point attempts in conference play after making just 31.1 percent of their outside shots in nonconference games.

Colorado should also have plenty of second chances in this game due to Washington’s inability to grab rebounds. The Huskies are allowing opponents to rebound 31.7 percent of their missed shots, ranking 333rd in the country.

The total is also lower than the combined points these two had when they played each other earlier this month in Boulder, a 78-64 win for Colorado where Washington shot just 36.4 percent from the floor.

With Washington allowing more points on a per possession basis on the road than at home coupled with the Huskies’ fast pace, points should be plentiful in Washington on Thursday.

The Play: Over 137