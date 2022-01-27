Tyler Wahl: Status of Wisconsin forward for game against Nebraska on Thursday

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers will get a key contributor back on the floor in Thursday night’s road matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Tyler Wahl is set to return after missing last week’s home loss to the Michigan State Spartans with an ankle injury.

Wahl is the Badgers’ third leading scorer, averaging 11 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, and he is most known for his ability on the defensive end of the floor. Without him against Michigan State, the Spartans pulled away midway through the first half, and the game was never in doubt.

Head coach Greg Gard will have his full roster of Badgers available to him against Nebraska, which will play their first game since January 17th due to COVID-19 issues in the program. The Cornhuskers are still looking for their first Big Ten victory heading into their ninth conference game.

This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed two days to Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Badgers are listed as 8-point favorites. The total sits at 145.5.