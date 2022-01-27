Jaden Ivey: Status of Purdue guard for game against Iowa on Thursday

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers have an important road conference matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night, and it appears they will have their leading scorer Jaden Ivey available.

Ivey was limited with a hip injury late in Purdue’s loss to the Indiana Hoosiers last week, and he did not take the floor in Sunday’s 20-point home win over the Northwestern Wildcats. Ivey is leading the team with an average of 16.7 points per game, and the Boilermakers have the top-rated offense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Despite nearly having a top-five ranking nationally, Purdue has three losses in Big Ten play, so adding more losses would make it difficult to climb back to the top of the standings.

Thursday night’s matchup will feature two of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom, but they both need plenty of work on the defensive end to get to where they want to go this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers are listed as a 2-point favorite. The total sits at 153.5