Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Status of Jamari Wheeler, Jamison Battle, others on Thursday

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes will head on the road to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and both teams are dealing with a ton of injuries to key players down the roster.

For Ohio State, Jamari Wheeler and Meechie Johnson Jr. are game-time decisions for this matchup. Wheeler is battling a foot injury and has been limited in practice, while Johnson missed the last three games with a facial fracture and concussion.

Wheeler is Ohio State’s leading assist man with 3.8 points per game, and he averages 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He also leads the Buckeyes with 1.6 steals per game. Johnson averages 6.6 points per game and plays 19.7 minutes per game.

Minnesota has all sorts of issues with their top players with leading scorer Jamison Battle listed as questionable with an illness, and Eric Curry could be held out again with an ankle injury. Head coach Ben Johnson said he expects EJ Stephens to be be back, and walk-on Will Ramberg suffered a broken hand.

Battle is one of the top scorers in the Big Ten with 18 points per game, and Curry is the team’s leading rebounder with 6.8 boards per game with 8.7 points per contest. Stephens is the third leading scorer with 12 points per game, and Ramberg averages just 4.4 minutes per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as a 6.5-point favorite. The total sits at 134.5.