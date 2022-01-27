 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Football Team name: Evidence suggests Commanders could be the choice

A piece of evidence around the domain name has tongues wagging about the Washington Football Team name.

By David Fucillo
A general view of an empty section of seats with a Washington Football Team logo before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is going to announce a new team name and logo on February 2, two years after it began considering new options. There has been an intense amount of speculation about what the name will, but six days out, we might have evidence of what it actually is.

There have been various names suggested as finalists, including Commanders. A Washington fan appears to have been keeping an eye on the GoDaddy pages for various rumored names and noticed a significant change. “Larry Legend” tweeted on Thursday evening that the Commanders.com domain was transferred to a company that the NFL uses for all their domains.

This is not entirely conclusive evidence, but it’s significant. Commanders was one of the reported finalists after co-owner Tanya Snyder announced some of the possibilities before Week 1 this past season, and team president Jason Wright announced it was not going to be Wolves or Red Wolves.

There’s been other pieces of evidence suggesting Commanders is the choice with Washington fans paying attention to any morsel of information. It’s entirely possible this is a red herring and the team wanted to throw fans off the scent.

Johnny Avello, DraftKings Sportsbook’s Director of Race & Sports Operations, offered up some entertainment odds on the name and Commanders was his favorite at +140. Maybe this is actually it.

We’ll find out on Wednesday, February 2 what the name actually is.

