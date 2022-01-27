Washington Football Team name: Evidence suggests Commanders could be the choice

The Washington Football Team is going to announce a new team name and logo on February 2, two years after it began considering new options. There has been an intense amount of speculation about what the name will, but six days out, we might have evidence of what it actually is.

There have been various names suggested as finalists, including Commanders. A Washington fan appears to have been keeping an eye on the GoDaddy pages for various rumored names and noticed a significant change. “Larry Legend” tweeted on Thursday evening that the Commanders.com domain was transferred to a company that the NFL uses for all their domains.

Washington Commanders = confirmed.



The https://t.co/yrU1fTNObC domain was transferred from Namecheap to MarkMonitor (same company NFL uses for all their domains) as of 7:34pm EST today.@WashingtonNFL | #WashingtonFootball | #WFT pic.twitter.com/ru53FDSqR4 — Larry Legend (@LarryLegendBTW) January 27, 2022

This is not entirely conclusive evidence, but it’s significant. Commanders was one of the reported finalists after co-owner Tanya Snyder announced some of the possibilities before Week 1 this past season, and team president Jason Wright announced it was not going to be Wolves or Red Wolves.

There’s been other pieces of evidence suggesting Commanders is the choice with Washington fans paying attention to any morsel of information. It’s entirely possible this is a red herring and the team wanted to throw fans off the scent.

Johnny Avello, DraftKings Sportsbook’s Director of Race & Sports Operations, offered up some entertainment odds on the name and Commanders was his favorite at +140. Maybe this is actually it.

We’ll find out on Wednesday, February 2 what the name actually is.