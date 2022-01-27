When is the Australian Open women’s final? Who is playing?

The Australian Open comes to a close this weekend and we have the women’s final matchup settled. World No. 1 and native daughter Ashleigh Barty will face off against No. 27 seed American Danielle Collins. The women’s final will take place in Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 29, with a tentative start time of 3:30 a.m. ET.

Due to the time difference, ESPN will air the women’s final live at 3:30 a.m. and then air a tape-delayed version of it at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and again at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Barty is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -550 to win. She has advanced to this point without dropping a set. Her seeded wins have included a third round win over No. 30 Camila Giorgi and a quarterfinals win over No. 21 Jessica Pegula. She beat unseeded Madison Keys in the semifinals. This is her first Australian Open finals appearance. The past three years, Barty has appeared in the quarters, semis, and quarters. She has two career Grand Slam titles, winning the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Collins is installed at +370 to win. Her seeded wins included a fourth round win over No. 19 Elise Mertens and a semifinal win over No. 7 Iga Świątek. This is her first finals appearance in any Grand Slam. Her previous best was a semifinals appearance in the 2019 Australian Open. Last year, her best Grand Slam results were third round exits at the French Ope and US Open.