Sergio Martinez vs. Macaulay McGowan: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for middleweight bout

Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez and Macaulay McGowan will take the ring on Thursday, January 17th for a middleweight bout, where they’ll join be joined by Bernard Angelo Torres and Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene on the main card. Martinez will spar in his 60th career bout at age 46, where he’ll take on a much younger McGowan, age 27 with a 14-2-1 record. Despite his advantage in terms of youth, McGowan is on a two-fight losing streak dating back to November of 2020.

The fight will take place at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain, and will reportedly air on ESPN Knockout and Star+ in Spain. It is unclear if those will be available in the United States.

The main card is set to start at 2:00 p.m. ET (6 p.m. locally in Madrid) on Thursday afternoon, so it’s possible this bout won’t be available to watch publicly in North America. Ring walks for Martinez and McGowan are expected at around 5:00 p.m. ET, though that will depend on the length of the earlier fights on the card.

There are no odds available for this bout on DraftKings Sportsbook, though ProBoxingOdds lists Martinez’s opening odds at -1000 to win the bout, projected to close between -1050 and -800. McGowan opened at +550 to win, with his moneyline odds projected to close between +500 and +600.

Full Card for Martinez vs. McGowan