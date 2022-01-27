Report: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn staying with team

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will remain with the franchise, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. The DC has informed other teams that he will stay in Dallas with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl next season.

Quinn had been a hot head coaching candidate during this coaching cycle, having interviews with teams like the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. His coaching acumen has been well respected around the league for the past decade, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during the “Legion of Boom” era before taking over as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. He led the Falcons to the cusp of victory in Super Bowl 51 before infamously losing grip of a 28-3 lead. After two losing seasons, he was fired midway through the 2020 campaign before ending up in Dallas this past season.

Quinn will now return to oversee a Cowboys defense that emerged as one of the more deadlier units in the league down the stretch of the 2021 season. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were named First Team All-Pro this past year under the tutelage of Quinn.