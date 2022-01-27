Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday from both the North and South Course at Torrey Pines in beautiful La Jolla, California.

The first trios tee off on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 2:00 p.m. ET. But there’s a long way to go before we find out what the field looks like for the final rounds, both to be played on the South Course.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players, plus those tied for whatever the cut line score ends up being.

What is the cut line for the Farmers Insurance Open?

Early in Thursday’s round, nineteen players are tied at -2, all at T-53. Expect the cut line to be somewhere between -1 and -3 depending on course conditions in San Diego today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Paul Barjon was in contention last week until Sunday, but he’ll likely go home after today as he enters at +5. Phil Mickelson has won this tournament twice, but he’ll need some home cooking to play the weekend as he’s +4 as of now.