How much are tickets to the 2022 NFC Championship game?

For the first time in NFL history, the NFC Championship is set to take place at the same stadium as the Super Bowl. The LA Rams will host the visiting San Francisco 49ers for their third meeting this season in what is sure to be a tense meeting between the NFC West divisional rivals. Kick off is set for Sunday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in LA.

Given the highly anticipated matchup in the luxurious (and very new) SoFi Stadium, ticket prices are understandably high. However, there are still plenty of ways to buy 49ers-Rams tickets if you’re looking to make the investment.

Editor’s note: Ticket prices noted do not include fees.

How much are 49ers vs. Rams tickets?

The safest way to buy NFL tickets is on the NFL Ticket Exchange, where you can find verified tickets available for resale. As of Thursday morning, the least-expensive ticket available on Ticketmaster is $580 per seat, where you’ll get a prime view of the huge oval scoreboard suspended from the stadium’s ceiling in section 522.

If you’re really looking for a lavish experience, they’ve got VIP Club Seats available for $7,728 per ticket, which is all inclusive with food and drink, including beer and wine. These seats would land you in the first row immediately behind the Rams bench.

Related Rams limiting NFC Championship Game ticket options to limit 49ers fans at SoFi Field

You can also grab tickets available for instant download from StubHub, where most tickets for sale (but not all) are authenticated. Their lowest-priced ticket is in section 528 for $595 per seat. Their “best value” for the NFC Championship game is in the lower VIP section 112, where you can get first-row, VIP seats behind the 49ers bench for $5,500.

Stubhub says that 49ers-Rams is on track to be the No. 1 best-selling playoff game in the site’s history. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 27, 2022

Last but not least, we’ll break down the deals available on SeatGeek. Seating options in the 500’s range from $531 to $835. In case you’re not looking to watch from the nosebleeds, there are some options in the 200’s for $776. Their most expensive option is, of course, in the VIP section, where you can get seats in the first row behind the Rams bench for $5,458.