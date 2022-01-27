How much are tickets to the 2022 AFC Championship game?

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs this week for the 2022 AFC Championship game. It’s the seventh straight season where the Chiefs have made the postseason, and their fourth year in a row hosting the AFC Championship, making their showdown with the Bengals the ultimate David and Goliath situation. Kick off is set for 3:40 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and if fans are willing to spend up, they can still grab tickets for the big game.

Editor’s note: Ticket prices noted do not include fees.

How much are Bengals vs. Chiefs tickets?

The safest way to buy NFL tickets is on the NFL Ticket Exchange, where you can find verified tickets available for resale. Their least-expensive ticket option is at $445, where you’ll be seated in the upper 300’s. Seats in the front row, immediately behind the Chiefs bench are sitting at $3,600 per seat. Tickets in the 200’s are ranging between $1,000-2,000.

Stubhub also has plenty of verified tickets available, but their cheapest sit at $469, where you’ll watch the game from the upper 300’s in the end zone. They seem to have the most well-priced tickets among the ticketing sites for the lower levels, with options along the 50-yard line in the sixth-row behind the Chiefs bench for $1,271 per ticket.

The average ticket price for Bengals-Chiefs tickets on Seat Geek sits at $1,314 as of Thursday morning. Their lowest-priced option is $412, where you’ll be sitting in the upper 300’s in the corner of the stadium. You can find seats in the low 100’s on the Bengals sideline will cost you $1,077, while seats in the low 100’s on the Chiefs sideline will cost up to $2,286.