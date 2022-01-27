LeBron James questionable Thursday vs. 76ers due to knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star forward LeBron James as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a knee injury. James was previously on the injury report for an abdominal injury, but had been taken off momentarily ahead of this game.

Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 27, 2022

James was on an absolutely insane stretch despite the abdominal injury, averaging 30.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting over the last 25 games. He hasn’t missed a single contest since sitting out November 30. This knee issue could be a flare-up from an earlier injury James had this season, or it could be a sign of nearly two decades of wear and tear on his body. Nevertheless, the Lakers will take the cautious approach with James here as they need him to have any chance of making the playoffs and avoiding the play-in tournament.

The 76ers were already favorites heading into Thursday’s contest per DraftKings Sportsbook, but look for the line to move even more in Philadelphia’s direction if James is ultimately ruled out.