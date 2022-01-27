Super Bowl 56 odds: Lookahead lines, odds for each potential matchup ahead of Championship Weekend

We are heading into Championship Weekend and are down to the final four teams with potential to take home the Lombardi trophy in the 2022 Super Bowl. While the Bengals make their journey to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the 49ers will set out to face their NFC West divisional rivals in the LA Rams.

Given that there are four teams left in the mix, there are only four potential matchups that we could see for the Championship game. Ahead of the AFC and NFC title games, oddsmakers have provided some lookahead betting lines with early point spreads and moneyline odds for each potential matchup on board.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bets placed on matchups that are not played will result in a refunded bet.

Lookahead lines for Super Bowl 56

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Rams +110

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -145, 49ers +125

Spread: Rams -3.5

Moneyline: Rams -190, Bengals +160

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -140, Bengals +120

