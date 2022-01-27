2022 NBA All-Star Game jerseys leaked

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters and captains were announced Thursday, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant getting the honors to pick their squads for the contest. Durant’s availability is still unknown due to his injury. The jerseys for the All-Star Game, which will take place February 20, were leaked after the announcement. Here’s what they look like.

What are your thoughts on the 2022 All-Star jerseys? pic.twitter.com/HYUvvXluU3 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) January 28, 2022

The colors are nice but that’s about all there is to salvage with these jerseys. The red jersey doesn’t have much contrast, while a gray jersey is just not All-Star worthy. Overall, these are some pretty underwhelming choices for the contest. With the best players in the league taking the floor, this is the one time to have some flashy looks out there.

Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins and Ja Morant round out the starters from the West, while DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid complete the starters from the East. Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum would be the top candidates to replace Durant if he opts out of the game.