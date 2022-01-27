 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anthony Davis playing through wrist injury Thursday vs. 76ers

The Lakers big man will be re-evaluated at halftime.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 27, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Halftime update: Davis has been playing well through his wrist injury, with 23 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He’s 10-13 from the floor and is likely to be cleared for the rest of the game. The Lakers trail the 76ers 54-48 at the half.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw star power forward Anthony Davis leave Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a wrist injury, which was bad news given Davis’ existing knee injury which he just recovered from. The Lakers big man did return to the bench but he’ll be re-evaluated at halftime.

Davis did eventually check back into Thursday’s contest with the Lakers down by double digits to the 76ers. With LeBron James out due to a knee issue, Davis is the team’s best player on both ends of the floor and needs to stay in the game for the Lakers to have a chance to win. As mentioned by the report above, there’s a chance the big man aggravates his injury while playing and cannot carry on so this is a situation worth monitoring.

The Lakers closed as 5.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line moved three points with James’ injury news, and the live line is 12.5 points as of this writing.

