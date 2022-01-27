Anthony Davis playing through wrist injury Thursday vs. 76ers

Halftime update: Davis has been playing well through his wrist injury, with 23 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He’s 10-13 from the floor and is likely to be cleared for the rest of the game. The Lakers trail the 76ers 54-48 at the half.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw star power forward Anthony Davis leave Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a wrist injury, which was bad news given Davis’ existing knee injury which he just recovered from. The Lakers big man did return to the bench but he’ll be re-evaluated at halftime.

Anthony Davis (right wrist) is available to return to the game. They’ll take another look at halftime. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 28, 2022

Davis did eventually check back into Thursday’s contest with the Lakers down by double digits to the 76ers. With LeBron James out due to a knee issue, Davis is the team’s best player on both ends of the floor and needs to stay in the game for the Lakers to have a chance to win. As mentioned by the report above, there’s a chance the big man aggravates his injury while playing and cannot carry on so this is a situation worth monitoring.

The Lakers closed as 5.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line moved three points with James’ injury news, and the live line is 12.5 points as of this writing.