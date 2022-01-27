 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday

Round 3 of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open tees off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego. We have a full list of tee times.

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We enter the third day of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in San Diego, and we’ve got a three-way tie at the top as the focus heads strictly to the South Course for the balance of the event.

Adam Schenk is a significant underdog in the last threesome on Friday, as he pairs with World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the last group of the day. Cameron Trinangle is alone in fourth place at -12, and Peter Malnati is by himself at -11 for fith. All top five players were on the easier North Course on Thursday, as those that played South on Wednesday and North on Thursday seemed to have the easier draw in terms of weather and course conditions.

While most PGA Tour events make the cut on Friday ahead of the two final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, due to the AFC Championship Game the event was moved back a day, and Friday’s round is actually the third round of this event with the final round coming on Saturday.

A total of 79 players made the cut, set at -3 after 36 holes. But no players will finish “MDF” as all 79 will be allowed to play both rounds, and there will be no secondary cut after the third round. But it does mean we’ll have threesomes going off both tees on Friday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday afternoon on the east coast. You can watch from 3-5 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and some rare prime time weeknight golf on network television from 5-8 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have broadcast of featured groups and general coverage of all 18 holes all day long.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
2:40 PM Tee #1 Adam Schenk Jon Rahm Justin Thomas
2:30 PM Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Peter Malnati Aaron Rai
2:30 PM Tee #10 Cameron Young Andrew Novak
2:20 PM Tee #1 Alex Smalley Luke List Si Woo Kim
2:20 PM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Michael Gligic
2:10 PM Tee #1 Jason Day Sahith Theegala Ryan Palmer
2:10 PM Tee #10 Martin Laird Matthew Wolff Carlos Ortiz
2:00 PM Tee #1 Billy Horschel Sungjae Im Bill Haas
2:00 PM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Wyndham Clark Seung-Yul Noh
1:50 PM Tee #1 Taylor Montgomery Doc Redman Scottie Scheffler
1:50 PM Tee #10 David Lipsky Curtis Thompson Scott Stallings
1:40 PM Tee #1 Dustin Johnson Will Zalatoris Joaquin Niemann
1:40 PM Tee #10 Adam Long Kevin Chappell Lanto Griffin
1:30 PM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Maverick McNealy Francesco Molinari
1:30 PM Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Hank Lebioda Anirban Lahiri
1:20 PM Tee #1 Justin Rose Taylor Pendrith Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:20 PM Tee #10 Cam Davis Chez Reavie Gary Woodland
1:10 PM Tee #1 Austin Smotherman Chad Ramey Scott Piercy
1:10 PM Tee #10 Bronson Burgoon Pat Perez Robert Streb
1:00 PM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Marc Leishman Patrick Reed
1:00 PM Tee #10 Cameron Champ Xander Schauffele Keegan Bradley
12:50 PM Tee #1 Mito Pereira Doug Ghim Rory Sabbatini
12:50 PM Tee #10 Talor Gooch Patrick Rodgers Jhonattan Vegas
12:40 PM Tee #1 Alex Noren Kevin Tway Jimmy Walker
12:40 PM Tee #10 C.T. Pan Hideki Matsuyama Daniel Berger
12:30 PM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Matthew NeSmith Joseph Bramlett
12:30 PM Tee #10 J.J. Spaun Camilo Villegas Sepp Straka

