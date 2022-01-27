Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday

We enter the third day of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in San Diego, and we’ve got a three-way tie at the top as the focus heads strictly to the South Course for the balance of the event.

Adam Schenk is a significant underdog in the last threesome on Friday, as he pairs with World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the last group of the day. Cameron Trinangle is alone in fourth place at -12, and Peter Malnati is by himself at -11 for fith. All top five players were on the easier North Course on Thursday, as those that played South on Wednesday and North on Thursday seemed to have the easier draw in terms of weather and course conditions.

While most PGA Tour events make the cut on Friday ahead of the two final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, due to the AFC Championship Game the event was moved back a day, and Friday’s round is actually the third round of this event with the final round coming on Saturday.

A total of 79 players made the cut, set at -3 after 36 holes. But no players will finish “MDF” as all 79 will be allowed to play both rounds, and there will be no secondary cut after the third round. But it does mean we’ll have threesomes going off both tees on Friday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday afternoon on the east coast. You can watch from 3-5 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and some rare prime time weeknight golf on network television from 5-8 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have broadcast of featured groups and general coverage of all 18 holes all day long.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.