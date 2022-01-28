How much prize money to winner of Australian Open women’s tournaments

The 2022 Australian Open comes to a close Sunday morning with the men’s final but the day before will feature the women’s final in the spotlight. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faces No. 27 Danielle Collins. Barty is a native of Australia and is competing for her third Grand Slam title and first in Melbourne. Collins is looking to become the first American winner since Sofia Kenin defeated Garbiñe Muguruza in the 2020 final.
This year, the tournament is handing out $75 million Australian this year, which is equivalent to $52,812,375 American. The winner of the women’s singles tournaments wins $2,875,000 and the runner-up claims $1,575,000. The women’s doubles winners claimed $675,000. Just getting to the main draw nets a player $103,000, while a doubles team splits $30,050.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make from the first round all the way through to the title winner.
Singles players
Winner: $2,875,000
Runner-Up: $1,575,000
Semifinalist: $895,000
Quarterfinalist: $538,500
Round of 16: $328,000
Round of 32: $221,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $103,000
Doubles teams
Winner: $675,000
Runner-Up: $360,000
Semifinalist: $205,000
Quarterfinalist: $113,000
Round of 16: $65,250
Round of 32: $45,100
Round of 64: $30,050