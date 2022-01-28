How much prize money to winner of Australian Open women’s tournaments

The 2022 Australian Open comes to a close Sunday morning with the men’s final but the day before will feature the women’s final in the spotlight. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faces No. 27 Danielle Collins. Barty is a native of Australia and is competing for her third Grand Slam title and first in Melbourne. Collins is looking to become the first American winner since Sofia Kenin defeated Garbiñe Muguruza in the 2020 final.

This year, the tournament is handing out $75 million Australian this year, which is equivalent to $52,812,375 American. The winner of the women’s singles tournaments wins $2,875,000 and the runner-up claims $1,575,000. The women’s doubles winners claimed $675,000. Just getting to the main draw nets a player $103,000, while a doubles team splits $30,050.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make from the first round all the way through to the title winner.

Singles players

Winner: $2,875,000

Runner-Up: $1,575,000

Semifinalist: $895,000

Quarterfinalist: $538,500

Round of 16: $328,000

Round of 32: $221,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $103,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $675,000

Runner-Up: $360,000

Semifinalist: $205,000

Quarterfinalist: $113,000

Round of 16: $65,250

Round of 32: $45,100

Round of 64: $30,050