Royal Rumble 2022: How to watch and what to watch for January PPV

One of WWE’s annual bedrock pay-per-view’s is finally here with the 2022 Royal Rumble coming live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The Royal Rumble is always one of the most eventful shows of the entire year, chalk full of surprises and star-making moments as we kick off the road to Wrestlemania.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

We have six matches officially announced for the show, highlighted by the two traditional 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals for both the men and the women.

The women’s Royal Rumble match will feature a mix of superstars from Raw, Smackdown, and possibly NXT, as well as a handful of legends including current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is also notably in the match, so we’ll see what’s in store for the Queen.

The men’s Royal Rumble match will also feature a mix of superstars from Raw, Smackdown, and possibly NXT. On top of the usual surprises, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will be an entrant as celebrity guest.

As for the other matches on the card, we’ll have three titles on the line. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his belt against Bobby Lashley in the first ever bout between the two. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his 500+ day title reign on the line when defending against former S.H.I.E.L.D teammate Seth Rollins. And Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will put her belt on the line when going one-on-one against Doudrop.

Full list of matches*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (The Usos barred from ringside)

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

*Card subject to change