How each team could win Super Bowl 56 ahead of the conference title games

We have made it through the first two rounds of the playoffs and what a Divisional Round we had last weekend. Three games were won by field goals and the final was decided in overtime. As we get into the Championship Round, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are all one win away from securing their spot in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at why each of the four remaining teams could win Super Bowl 56. The teams are ranked based on their DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds as we wrap up the Divisional round.

13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down by three. This was the situation presented to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they responded by getting into field goal range and having Harrison Butker nail the 49-yard field goal to send it to overtime. The Chiefs won the toss and won the game on an eight-yard touchdown catch from Travis Kelce. If their defensive line can continue putting pressure on the opposing quarterback, you know their offense will put up plenty of points.

Beating Tom Brady in the postseason is no easy task, but that is just what the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford did in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. has been overshadowed by teammate Cooper Kupp, but he has found the form that helped him win the Rookie of the Year award in 2014. Complementing their weapons on offense are Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on the defense. The Rams are likely the best all-around team left in the playoffs.

If the 49ers are missing tackle Trent Williams it is going to be tough, but they have one of the most versatile offenses remaining in the hunt. Between running back Elijah Mitchell, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle the 49ers are able to come up with a variety of formations and looks that they throw at opposing defenses. They beat the Rams both times the divisional opponents met in the regular season, so if they can do it again they would need to play their best defense of the season and they could ride their offense to a Lombardi.

Who Dey! Why not us? The mantras of the Bengals ring out loud and proud. Despite not doing a great job of protecting quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are reading to keep the Cinderella story going. They take on the Chiefs this weekend who they beat in the regular season. If they can make it to the Super Bowl, they will deploy the best trio of wide receivers in the league on whatever defense they match up with. They have a city behind them, and they are primed to make history.

