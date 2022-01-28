How the public is betting Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship ahead of gameday

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will vie for a trip to the Super Bowl in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bengals are making their first conference title game since 1989 after scoring victories over the Raiders and the No. 1-seeded Titans. The Chiefs beat the Steelers with relative ease before besting the Bills in an instant classic during the Divisional round. Kansas City has won six consecutive home games in the postseason.

Here’s a look at betting splits for Bengals and Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship ahead of gameday. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point Spread

The Chiefs are seven-point favorites. 75% of the handle and 60% of the bets are on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right?

No. It’s fair to think that the baby Bengals might experience some stage fright in this lofty game, but this team seems to carry a lot of confidence, starting with quarterback Joe Burrow. They won’t shrink in this moment. Instead, this should be another back-and-forth duel between two young, fantastic quarterbacks, reminiscent of last week’s overtime thriller in Kansas City. Giving the Bengals seven points feels like a point or two too much.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 54.5. 82% of the handle and 75% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

Yes. Five of Kansas City’s previous six home playoff games have cleared this number, thanks in large part because the Chiefs have averaged 36.5 points per in those games. And don’t forget that these teams combined for 65 points just a few weeks ago in Cincy. Take the over.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -365 favorites and the Bengals are +280 underdogs. 59% of the handle and 60% of the bets are on the Chiefs.

Is the public right?

Yes. Last week’s thriller between the Bills and Chiefs might very well have been a matchup between the two best teams in football. The Bengals should be good for a long time, but it’s not their time yet. Burrow isn’t quite on Mahomes’ level, and Kansas City’s defense is the better of the two. The Chiefs should make it an AFC Championship three-peat this weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.