How the public is betting 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will play for a third time this season in Sunday’s NFC Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The sixth-seeded 49ers are the surprise of the postseason thus far. They have registered road victories over the Cowboys and Packers with their unforgiving defense and strong running game. The Rams blew out the Cardinals before upsetting the Buccaneers in the Divisional round. This Sunday will mark the first time a Los Angeles franchise has hosted a conference title game since 1984.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the 49ers and Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship ahead of the weekend. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams betting splits

Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 61% of the handle and 64% of the bets are on LA to cover.

Is the public right?

Yes. A lot of ink has been spilled and a lot of hot air has been expelled this week about how the 49ers have won six straight games against the Rams, including two this year. That’s fair. but it’s hard to envision San Francisco pulling off the trifecta with Jimmy Garoppolo being more hindrance than helper. He has yet to account for a touchdown during these playoffs and could have easily thrown three or four interceptions last week at Green Bay. The Rams’ offense will face a lot of resistance from the Niners’ defense, but they should accomplish more than enough to clear this number while Jimmy G and company are stuck in neutral.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 45.5. 61% of the handle and 56% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

No. For the over to hit, the 49ers are probably going to have to score at least 17-20 points, and unless they return another blocked punt for a touchdown or go for a pick-six, that’s going to be difficult for this one-dimensional offense. Even a very realistic outcome such as a 28-17 L.A. victory leaves you shy of the number, and that imagined total is more than should be expected with these two defenses.

Moneyline

The Rams are -180 favorites while the 49ers are +155 underdogs. 69% of the handle and 62% of total bets are on LA to win.

Is the public right?

Yes. The Rams have heard all week long about how the 49ers have owned them. They will exorcise the demons this Sunday, and all of those high-profile acquisitions within the past year — Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, etc. — will be difference-makers in a Rams triumph.

