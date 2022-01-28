NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 28

The NBA has a full slate on Friday, with 11 games taking place around the league. It tips off with Pistons vs. Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET and wraps up with Knicks vs. Bucks at 8:00 p.m. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $4,800

Although the Rockets are last place in the Western Conference, SG/SF Eric Gordon has been playing some solid basketball recently. He’s getting plenty of minutes, hovering around 30 on average recently, and putting up some great fantasy numbers. He just turned in a pair of 15.75-point performances, but before that he played five straight where he scored at least 20. In fact, just two weeks ago he scored 31 points against the Spurs, bringing in 43.25 fantasy points in the process.

Gordon has a high ceiling and has been shooting an impressive 45.6 percent from downtown, so putting him in your DFS lineup at just a $4,800 price tag is almost a no-brainer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $4,400

Bogdanovic (knee) just returned from a five-game absence and put up 18 points and seven assists against the Kings on Wednesday night. He brought in 35.25 fantasy points, picking right up where he left off before the injury. He’ll be on limited minutes tonight against the Celtics, but seeing as how he turned in that level of performance the other night with just 23 minutes, it’ll be hard not to put him in your lineup. He’s averaged 23.5 fantasy points per game all season long, and almost always delivers 20 or more points regardless of the game’s result.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs, $4,000

While Vassell hasn’t been getting the start lately, he’s been making a case as to why he should take that spot over Doug McDermott. He’s averaging 22.7 fantasy points per game this season, but that jumps to 26.85 in his last five outings. He just put up 20 points against Memphis on Wednesday night, good for 24.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. Even though he’s not in a starting role, he’s playing enough minutes each night to warrant a spot on anyone’s DFS lineup, especially at this price tag.