Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 28

It’s a big day in the NBA with 11 games on tap for Friday’s slate, headlined by ESPN’s doubleheader with Lakers-Hornets followed by Knicks-Bucks. 11 games means plenty of great player props for bettors to grab ahead of the action on the hardwood. Here’s some of our favorite props for Friday’s slate. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

DeMar DeRozan, over 5.5 assists (+115)

DeRozan just got named an All-Star starter, which will give him and his Bulls teammates a boost Friday. He’s also playing the Spurs, who dealt him away. The conventional thinking would be to go over on his points prop, but DeRozan’s passing and getting his teammates involved is likely to also shine. He’s averaging 5.7 assists per game in his last 19 contests and with plus odds, this is a prop with a potentially great payout.

Trae Young, over 2.5 3-pointers (-160)

In Atlanta’s recent five-game winning streak, Young is averaging 10.0 three-point attempts per game. He’s connecting on 46 percent of them, which is an excellent clip. The Hawks have decided to ride their point guard for the time being and it’s working out. Bank on Young to keep chucking from deep against the Celtics Friday.

Jrue Holiday, over 16.5 points (-120)

We’ll go to the final game of the day for the last prop. Holiday is coming off one of his worst performances of the season with just four points on nine shots. The point guard is averaging 17.8 points per game this season and would like to bounce back against a soft Knicks team. Take the over for Holiday’s scoring prop Friday.

