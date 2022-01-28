Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks on Friday

The Boston Celtics (25-24) will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) at Phillips Arena on Friday night, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to three games, after a huge 128-75 victory over the Kings on Tuesday. The Hawks, who also just beat the Kings on Wednesday, are on a roll and will hope to win their sixth straight game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Hawks favored by one point at home, priced at -115 on the moneyline. It’s a close margin, though, as the Celtics are at -105 while the point total is set at 216.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1 (-110)

The Hawks have been on a tear recently, winning their last five straight games as they’ve come back to a full strength squad. It’s not like they’ve been doing it against bottom-of-the-league teams, either, as they took down teams like Milwaukee, Miami, and Charlotte in the process. Not only have they won five straight, but they’ve covered the spread in all of those games as well, which bodes well for the contest against the Celtics.

Boston hasn’t been great on the road, going 9-14 away from home this season so far. They’ve got guys like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who can put up solid numbers on a consistent basis, but going up against a full-strength red-hot Hawks squad on their home court might just be too much for the Celtics to overcome. Pick the Hawks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 216 (-115)

A fully-healthy Atlanta squad could easily run up the score as they’re averaging the third-most points per game in the Eastern Conference. They can be lethal from three-point land, especially with Bogdan Bogdanovic back in the mix after missing five games, and should be able to put up some good numbers. The Hawks are also allowing the third-most points in the Eastern Conference per game, so it’s a chance for the Celtics to run up their score as well. Regardless of the result, take the over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.