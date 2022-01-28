Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Heat on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) will take on the Miami Heat (31-17) at FTX Arena on Friday night, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. These sides have met once this season, when the Clippers grabbed a 112-109 victory at home November 11th. A lot has changed since then, as the Heat are now the top team in the Eastern Conference. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last 10 outings. The Clippers have won their last two straight, but are dealing with injuries as both Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (ACL) are sidelined.

Miami is favored by seven points at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re set at -280 on the moneyline with the Clippers at +225. The point total is at 211 for this game.

Clippers vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7 (-115)

The Heat are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games as they’ve been climbing their way up the standings to the top of the East. They’re just a half game ahead of the second-place Chicago Bulls and will look to widen that gap with a win over the Clippers Friday. They’ll be without Kyle Lowry (personal), but he hasn’t played a game since the loss to the Sixers on January 15th and the Heat have been able to keep winning in the meantime.

The Clippers, who are just 10-13 on the road this season, will be going up against a Heat side who has been phenomenal at home, with a 17-5 mark on the season at FTX Arena. While LA could potentially cover the spread since it’s at seven points, missing George has been a huge blow to the side. The team will also be without Marcus Morris again, who has been ruled out for personal reasons. Back the Heat to continue their dominance and pull off the win.

Over/Under: Over 211 (-105)

The Clippers have gone over the total in four of their last six games, while the Heat have done it in their last three straight. Both sides have top-10 ranked defenses, with the Heat allowing an average of just 103.9 points per game all season long. The Clippers aren’t far behind, with 106.5, but have let in 109.0 PPG throughout their last three contests. The majority of the recent games going over the total for both teams have been at least 211 or higher, so either way I think this one should have a similar result.

