Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies meet Friday in a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western conference. The Jazz will be without Rudy Gobert (calf strain) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion) but still have some firepower with their offense being one of the best three-point shooting units in the league. The Grizzlies are intact outside of Dillon Brooks, who’s still a few weeks away from returning.

The Grizzlies are 5.5-point favorites against the spread per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)

With the Jazz down a few key players, Memphis has the clear edge on paper. Ja Morant was named an All-Star starter, which is sure to give the Grizzlies an additional boost. In front of a home crowd, back Memphis to cover the spread against a shorthanded Utah team.

Over/Under: Over 226 (-110)

Despite Mitchell sitting, the over is the play here. Utah’s three-point shooting is going to be solid, and Memphis has been capable of putting up points in bunches as well. These teams are both in the top five in points per game this season, so look for a lot of buckets Friday.

