Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bucks on Friday

The New York Knicks will hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night on ESPN. The Bucks are coming off a tough loss to the Cavaliers, but remain one of the contenders in the East while New York is struggling to stay in the playoff conversation.

The Bucks are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.

Knicks vs. Bucks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9 (-110)

The Bucks are smarting from a tough loss Wednesday and will want to bounce back in front of a home crowd. The Knicks are healthy but have not been able to find their form from last season and there are a lot of questions surrounding the state of the franchise. That’s not a good situation to be in for New York. Back the Bucks to make a statement at home.

Over/Under: Under 217 (-110)

Milwaukee was horrible defensively Wednesday, and that’s something the team will want to fix. The Bucks are 15th in points per game over the last 10 contests, so they’ve hit a bit of a roadblock offensively. The Knicks are dead last in the same category though, so Milwaukee should be able to keep them from breaking out offensively. The under is the play Friday.

