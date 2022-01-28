Who has won the Royal Rumble dating back to 1988

The 2022 Royal Rumble is here with the annual event coming live from St. Louis on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The event has been a cornerstone pay-per-view for the WWE for over three decades and that’s primarily due to the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals that bears the show’s name. Throughout the years, the Rumble match has served as a star-making moment for its winners, from the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past to Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair in recent years.

Here is the list of individuals who have won the Royal Rumble by year: