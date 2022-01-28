Who has won the Royal Rumble dating back to 1988

The 2022 Royal Rumble is here with the annual event coming live from St. Louis on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
The event has been a cornerstone pay-per-view for the WWE for over three decades and that’s primarily due to the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals that bears the show’s name. Throughout the years, the Rumble match has served as a star-making moment for its winners, from the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past to Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair in recent years.
Here is the list of individuals who have won the Royal Rumble by year:
- 1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
- 1989: Big John Studd
- 1990: Hulk Hogan
- 1991: Hulk Hogan
- 1992: Ric Flair
- 1993: Yokozuna
- 1994: Bret Hart/Lex Luger (Co-winners)
- 1995: Shawn Michaels
- 1996: Shawn Michaels
- 1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin
- 1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin
- 1999: Vince McMahon
- 2000: The Rock
- 2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin
- 2002: Triple H
- 2003: Brock Lesnar
- 2004: Chris Benoit
- 2005: Batista
- 2006: Rey Mysterio
- 2007: The Undertaker
- 2008: John Cena
- 2009: Randy Orton
- 2010: Edge
- 2011: Alberto Del Rio
- 2012: Sheamus
- 2013: John Cena
- 2014: Batista
- 2015: Roman Reigns
- 2016: Triple H
- 2017: Randy Orton
- 2018: Men’s - Shinsuke Nakamura; Women’s - Asuka
- 2019: Men’s - Seth Rollins; Women’s - Becky Lynch
- 2020: Men’s - Drew McIntyre; Women’s - Charlotte Flair
- 2021: Men’s - Edge; Women’s - Bianca Belair