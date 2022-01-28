 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams final injury report and what it means in the NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

We take a look at the names on final injury reports for the Rams heading into the 2022 NFC Championship and how it may affect their matchup against the 49ers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams
Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams hope to become the second team to make a home Super Bowl when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams could have back-to-back home games in the two biggest contests of the season, provided they win Sunday. Here’s a look at LA’s final injury report ahead of the matchup.

Rams final injury report

Out: None
Doubtful: T Joseph Noteboom (chest)
Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (knee) S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Notable players on in-week report: Andrew Whitworth

How the team’s injuries may affect 49ers vs. Rams matchup

The Rams get Whitworth back to deal with San Francisco’s pass rush, which is good news. Rapp will be key for the secondary, if only to have another depth piece. Jefferson has not been heavily involved with the arrival and emergence of Odell Beckham Jr., although he does remain a deep threat when on the field. The Rams can survive without him but would really like to have him in the fold Sunday.

