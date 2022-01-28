Rams final injury report and what it means in the NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams hope to become the second team to make a home Super Bowl when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams could have back-to-back home games in the two biggest contests of the season, provided they win Sunday. Here’s a look at LA’s final injury report ahead of the matchup.

Rams final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: T Joseph Noteboom (chest)

Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (knee) S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Notable players on in-week report: Andrew Whitworth

How the team’s injuries may affect 49ers vs. Rams matchup

The Rams get Whitworth back to deal with San Francisco’s pass rush, which is good news. Rapp will be key for the secondary, if only to have another depth piece. Jefferson has not been heavily involved with the arrival and emergence of Odell Beckham Jr., although he does remain a deep threat when on the field. The Rams can survive without him but would really like to have him in the fold Sunday.