49ers final injury report and what it means in the NFC Championship game vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl in three seasons when they visit the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the NFC championship game. Here’s a look at San Francisco’s final injury report ahead of the contest.

49ers final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: LT Trent Williams (ankle), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle)

Notable players on in-week report: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Deebo Samuel

How the team’s injuries may affect 49ers vs. Rams matchup

The 49ers would love to have Williams in, especially against Los Angeles’ defensive line. Williams would have the matchup with either Von Miller or Leonard Floyd if the left tackle suits up. San Francisco would need Williams in the run game more. Wilson Jr. is the backup running back and could spell Mitchell but the 49ers have given Samuel touches out of the backfield. Wilson Jr. has Kyle Shanahan’s trust but likely won’t be heavily involved even if he is active.