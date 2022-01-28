 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals final injury report and what it means in the AFC Championship game vs. Chiefs

We take a look at the names on final injury reports for the Bengals heading into the 2022 NFC Championship and how it may affect their matchup against the Chiefs.

By Chet Gresham
NFL: OCT 31 Bengals at Jets Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. The last times theses teams met was in Week 17 in Cincinnati and the Bengals pulled out a last-second win. They are 7-point underdogs, so will need to go into this game as healthy as possible and for the most part, they are.

Bengals final injury report

Out: None
Doubtful: EDGE Cam Sample (Groin), WR Stanley Morgan (Hamstring)
Questionable: DT Josh Tupou (Knee)

Notable players on in-week report: LB Keandre Jones (Thumb), QB Joe Burrow (Knee), WR Tee Higgins (Thumb)

How the team’s injuries may affect Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup

The Bengals are healthy on offense after Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins get in full practices all week and were taken off the final injury. The only concern they have on the injury report is defensively, with Cam Sample doubtful and Josh Tupou questionable on the defensive line. The good news is that neither are integral to the defense and are more rotational bodies.

