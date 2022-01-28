Chiefs final injury report and what it means in the AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs released its final injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just two players have official injury designations heading into the matchup with safety Tyrann Mathieu and running back Darrel Williams both listed as questionable.

Mathieu has been in concussion protocol all week after taking a knee to the head in the first quarter of last Sunday’s thrilling overtime victory over the Bills in the Divisional round. The “Honey Badger” was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and is trending towards being cleared for the AFC title game.

Williams has been dealing with a toe injury and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday. He was held of last Sunday’s Divisional round game as fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned from a shoulder injury.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion), RB Darrel Williams (toe)

Notable players on in-week report: WR Tyreek Hill (heel), DL Chris Jones (groin) RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), WR Mecole Hardman (hip), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), CB Charvarius Ward (neck)

How the team’s injuries may affect Chiefs vs. Bengals matchup

Getting Tyrann Mathieu back is huge for the Chiefs as they’ll have someone over the top who can help contain Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. While Darrell Williams is still banged up, they won’t be compelled to throw him out there that much with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon both good to go.