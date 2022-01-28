Full list of tee times for Final Round of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday

Will Zalatoris and Jason Day each head to the last round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open with the co-lead at -14 with the final round set for Saturday at the North Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California.

Despite being one shot off the lead at -13, pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+275) remains the chalk. at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s tied with Aaron Rai (+1600) for one shot off the lead. Zalatoris is the second choice of the oddsmakers (+350), with Day (+400) a smidge behind. Justin Thomas (+900) is the odds leader of a trio of of players at -12.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday afternoon on the east coast. You can watch from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and the unusual Round 4 on Saturday will be on network television from 4:30-8 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have broadcast of featured groups and general coverage of all 18 holes all day long.

Below is a full list of tee times for the Final Round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.