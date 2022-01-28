Full list of tee times for Final Round of 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday

Will Zalatoris and Jason Day each head to the last round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open with the co-lead at -14 with the final round set for Saturday at the North Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California.
Despite being one shot off the lead at -13, pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+275) remains the chalk. at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s tied with Aaron Rai (+1600) for one shot off the lead. Zalatoris is the second choice of the oddsmakers (+350), with Day (+400) a smidge behind. Justin Thomas (+900) is the odds leader of a trio of of players at -12.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday afternoon on the east coast. You can watch from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and the unusual Round 4 on Saturday will be on network television from 4:30-8 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have broadcast of featured groups and general coverage of all 18 holes all day long.
Below is a full list of tee times for the Final Round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|2:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Will Zalatoris
|Jason Day
|Aaron Rai
|2:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Sungjae Im
|Cameron Tringale
|2:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Adam Svensson
|2:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Maverick McNealy
|Billy Horschel
|2:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Scott Stallings
|2:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|Si Woo Kim
|Cameron Young
|2:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|C.T. Pan
|Carlos Ortiz
|2:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Taylor Pendrith
|Dustin Johnson
|2:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Lanto Griffin
|David Lipsky
|1:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Peter Malnati
|Adam Schenk
|1:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Bronson Burgoon
|Adam Long
|1:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Daniel Berger
|Marc Leishman
|Pat Perez
|1:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Curtis Thompson
|Wyndham Clark
|1:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Rose
|Michael Thompson
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew Wolff
|Chez Reavie
|Hank Lebioda
|1:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Luke List
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Rory Sabbatini
|Greyson Sigg
|1:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Jimmy Walker
|Mito Pereira
|Robert Streb
|1:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Alex Smalley
|Camilo Villegas
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Sahith Theegala
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Cam Davis
|Francesco Molinari
|12:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Xander Schauffele
|Gary Woodland
|12:50 PM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Keegan Bradley
|12:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Doc Redman
|Joseph Bramlett
|J.J. Spaun
|12:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Kevin Tway
|Talor Gooch
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Alex Noren
|Doug Ghim
|Patrick Reed
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Austin Smotherman
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout