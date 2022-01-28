Australian Open schedule: Start time for women’s finals between Ashleigh Barty vs. Danielle Collins

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up the women’s draw early Saturday morning in Melbourne. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty will face off against No. 27 Danielle Collins with both players aiming for their first career Australian Open title.

The women’s final gets underway overnight thanks to the time difference. It will air at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. For those in America that don’t want to watch the match live in the middle of the night, ESPN2 will re-air the match at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and ESPNews will air it a third time at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Barty is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -525 to win. She has two career Grand Slam titles under her belt, winning the 2019 French Open and then Wimbledon in 2021. This is her first career finals appearance in her home country Grand Slam and she’s the first native Australian to reach the finals since Wendy Turnbull did it in 1980.

Collins is installed at +380 to win her first career Grand Slam title. This is her first career Grand Slam final, with her previous best a 2019 semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. She has one career win against Barty in four matches, winning their most recent match at the 2021 Adelaide International last February.