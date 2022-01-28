Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis headline NBA injury report for Friday, January 28

It’s a loaded slate Friday in the NBA with 11 games on tap, headlined by ESPN’s doubleheader with Lakers-Hornets and Knicks-Bucks. The day’s injury report features a handful of teams with no immediate injury concerns, while others are facing questions regarding their biggest stars. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: January 28
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks.
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Anthony Davis (wrist, knee) uncertain
James was ruled out of Thursday’s game as a late add to the injury report, while Davis suffered a wrist injury in the contest against the 76ers. Both players are questionable to play, which doesn’t bode well for LA. Look for Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony to get big minutes if James and Davis both sit.
Gordon Hayward (protocols) TBD
Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) questionable
Hayward is in the protocols, so he’s likely out. Oubre Jr. was the biggest beneficiary of the starter sitting and popped off Wednesday as the Hornets topped 150 points. If he doesn’t go, look for Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to be strong fantasy/DFS plays for Charlotte.
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram (ankle) questionable
Josh Hart (ankle) questionable
Ingram and Hart are the most important players for New Orleans with Zion Williamson still out. If neither can suit up, look for Jose Alvarado, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple to absorb those minutes. All three would represent value DFS plays.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Butler has a toe issue now, which has been at least his third different injury this season. Lowry has already been ruled out. Fantasy/DFS players can look for Tyler Herro to continue being a great option in Friday’s contests.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
Robert Covington (questionable) knee
Nassir Little (shoudler) likely out for season
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle, knee) questionable
Little’s injury is a bummer but Covington and Smith Jr. could play. Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell Jr. are the players to pick up if Covington and Smith Jr. don’t take the court.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (concussion) questionable
Gobert has been ruled out. Mitchell is questionable, which is great news for him given the league’s concussion protocols. If Mitchell does play, it’ll impact Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles the most in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis (ankle) questionable
Sabonis is the key for Indiana, both on the court this season and in the trade market. The more games he can get under his belt right now, the better. This is somewhat of a revenge game for the big man, as he was traded from the Thunder to the Pacers in the Paul George deal.
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Beverley didn’t play Thursday. If he doesn’t go again Friday, look for D’Angelo Russell to have more value in fantasy and DFS contests.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT
Jae Crowder (wrist) OUT
JaVale McGee (knee) OUT
With Ayton and McGee out, Jalen Smith is the natural play at center for Phoenix. Mikal Bridges gets a boost with Crowder sidelined, as does Cam Johnson.
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable
Noel is questionable, but he hasn’t registered much on the fantasy/DFS front this season. If he sits, Taj Gibson is New York’s backup big man.