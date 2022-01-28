When is the Australian Open men’s final? Who is playing?

The Australian Open wraps up on Sunday and men’s final matchup is settled. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev will face off against No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal. The men’s final will take place in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 30, with a tentative start time of 3:30 a.m. ET.

Due to the time difference, ESPN will air the women’s final live at 3:30 a.m. and then air a tape-delayed version of it at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on ESPN2 and again at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Medvedev is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -195. Although he is the No. 2 seed, he became the top seed when Novak Djokovic was deported due to a combination of visa and COVID-19 issues. Medvedev can become the new No. 1 player in the world with a win on Sunday. His seeded wins include a five-set comeback quarterfinal victory over No. 9 Félix Auger-Aliassime and a four-set semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. He won his first career Grand Slam in last year’s US Open.

Nadal is +155 to win what would be a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title. He enters Sunday’s final tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most career men’s singles titles. His seeded wins to get to this point include a four-set third round victory over No. 28 Karen Khachanov, a five-set quarterfinal win over No. 14 Denis Shapovalov and a four-set semifinal victory over No. 7 Matteo Berrettini. He has one Australian Open victory among his 20 Grand Slam titles, which came back in 2009.