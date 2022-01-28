Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s finals on Saturday, January 29

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up the women’s tournament early Saturday morning. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty faces No. 27 Danielle Collins in Rod Laver Arena with both women looking to claim their first Australian Open title. Barty is a -525 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Collins is a +380 underdog.

Given the time difference in Melbourne, the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in the United States. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Saturday morning. Additionally, ESPN will re-air the final at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on ESPN2 and at 10 p.m. ET Saturday evening on ESPNews.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.