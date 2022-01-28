 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s finals on Saturday, January 29

The Australian Open women’s tournament wraps up overnight early Saturday morning. We break down who is playing in the women’s final and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

In this composite image a comparison has been made between Ashleigh Barty of Australia (L) and Danielle Collins of United States. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open wraps up the women’s tournament early Saturday morning. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty faces No. 27 Danielle Collins in Rod Laver Arena with both women looking to claim their first Australian Open title. Barty is a -525 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Collins is a +380 underdog.

Given the time difference in Melbourne, the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in the United States. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Saturday morning. Additionally, ESPN will re-air the final at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on ESPN2 and at 10 p.m. ET Saturday evening on ESPNews.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

