How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for January 28th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

We are just 24 hours away from the Royal Rumble in St. Louis and the blue brand will put the finishing touches on its build towards the monumental show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Just one night out from their championship showdown in St. Louis, we’ll get one final exchange of words between Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The history of these two guys has been well documented over the past few weeks and we’ll put a bow on the build for tonight. It’s being advertised that Rollins will deliver a personal message to the “Tribal Chief” so we’ll see what the “Architect” has to say.

After months and months of playing this storyline out on television, we’ll finally get a one-on-one matchup between Naomi and Sonya Deville. The latter has pulled the rug out from under the former at every turn so we’ll see if the former Smackdown Women’s Champion can finally get her hands on the WWE official.

Also on the show, we’ll have a tag team match as Big E teams up with Kofi Kingston to face Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. We’ll also see if a few more people are added to the men’s Royal Rumble match. Out of the 22 announced entrants, only five are from Smackdown. The likes of Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Ridge Holland will most likely be added tonight.