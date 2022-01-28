How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the January 28th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, so beware of spoilers.

This show is a continuation of the Beach Break episode of Dynamite this week and as always, four matches are tap for the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 28

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’ll have a title match on tonight’s episode of Rampage as AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will put their bets on the line against Private Party. The champs have had a few title defenses under their belt and this may be another challenge to get over before facing the Gunn Club at some point in the near future.

We have another title on the line as TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes her second title defense when facing Julia Hart. Also on the show, Jon Moxley will have his second match since returning when facing Anthony Bowens and FTR will face Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson in tag team action.